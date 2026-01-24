Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Baby formula recalled over toxic contamination concerns

Botulism, listeria, and recalls: How recalls work
  • Danone has initiated a recall of specific infant and follow-on formula products distributed across the UK and Europe due to concerns over potential cereulide contamination.
  • The recall was prompted by advice from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) regarding products manufactured in Ireland, none of which were distributed within Ireland itself.
  • The contamination originated from ARA oil, an ingredient manufactured in China, which was found to contain cereulide, a toxin known to cause food poisoning.
  • This recall is associated with a contaminated raw ingredient that was also implicated in an earlier recall of Nestle's SMA infant formula products.
  • Danone stated it never compromises on food safety, describing the action as a targeted recall of a limited number of batches, including an isolated batch of Aptamil First Infant Milk in the UK.
