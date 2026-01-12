Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The staggering amount of money data centers will need to keep up with demand

Banks and other institutional lenders will have to play a ‘prominent role’ to provide financing for the projects, according to Moody’s Ratings
Banks and other institutional lenders will have to play a ‘prominent role’ to provide financing for the projects, according to Moody’s Ratings (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
  • Data centers are forecast to attract at least $3 trillion in investment over the next four years, largely driven by the escalating demand for artificial intelligence development.
  • Big tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, are leading the investment, with $500 billion in pending data centre projects this year alone.
  • Banks and other institutional lenders are expected to provide significant financing, playing a prominent role due to the substantial capital required for these facilities.
  • Specific projects include OpenAI and SoftBank's $1 billion investment in SBEnergy for data center development, and a new $6 billion facility announced in Arkansas.
  • Concerns are emerging regarding the industry's increasing reliance on debt, potentially forming a financial bubble, alongside local community opposition over energy, water, and noise issues.
