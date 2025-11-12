Barstool Sports founder subjected to antisemitic abuse when filming food review
- Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was subjected to alleged antisemitic remarks and coin-throwing during a pizza review in Mississippi.
- A 20-year-old student, Patrick McClintock, was arrested by Starkville Police on a misdemeanour charge of disturbing the peace following the incident.
- McClintock has since withdrawn from Mississippi State University and was released on a $2,500 bond.
- Portnoy stated that he now experiences antisemitic harassment daily and emphasised the importance of speaking out against such hate.
- The incident underscores a broader trend, with FBI data indicating Jewish Americans are the second-most targeted group in US hate crimes.