Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Home Secretary pledges independent review into murder of Sir David Amess

Sir David Amess killer given whole-life prison sentence
  • The Home Secretary has pledged an independent review into state failings that occurred prior to the murder of MP Sir David Amess.
  • This commitment followed a meeting between Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Sir David's daughter, Katie Amess, who has consistently called for 'real accountability'.
  • Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed in 2021 by Ali Harbi Ali, an Islamic State fanatic, who had been referred to the anti-radicalisation scheme Prevent seven years prior but his case was closed in 2016.
  • Katie Amess expressed concerns about the review's effectiveness, citing issues with previous investigations where individuals were not compelled to answer questions.
  • Despite her reservations, Ms Amess stated her willingness to work with the government on the review, but vowed to continue seeking answers if unsatisfied.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in