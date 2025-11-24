Former prime minister David Cameron diagnosed with prostate cancer
- Lord Cameron disclosed he was successfully treated for prostate cancer, having undergone non-invasive focal therapy.
- His diagnosis followed a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test and biopsy, which he was encouraged to take by his wife.
- Cameron is now advocating for the introduction of a targeted prostate cancer screening programme in the UK, supporting calls from Prostate Cancer Research.
- The government's National Screening Committee is expected to decide on the NHS's first prostate cancer screening programme.
- New government plans include routine at-home PSA tests for prostate cancer, potentially available via the NHS app from 2027, to address the disease, which causes 12,000 deaths annually.