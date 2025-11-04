Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Met police officer on trial accused of sexually abusing a girl

A court artist’s sketch of David Carrick
A court artist’s sketch of David Carrick (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
  • Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick is on trial at the Old Bailey, facing new charges of sexual assault, rape and coercive behaviour.
  • He is accused of sexually abusing a girl on five occasions in the late 1980s, allegedly holding his hand over her mouth to prevent screaming.
  • Carrick also faces charges of raping a woman he met via a dating app between 2014 and 2019, and subjecting her to coercive and controlling behaviour, including urinating on her.
  • The court heard that Carrick was previously convicted in 2022 and 2023 of 71 instances of sexual violence against 12 women, with prosecutors highlighting similarities in his alleged conduct.
  • Carrick denies all current charges, which include five counts of sexual assault relating to the girl and two charges of rape, one of sexual assault, and coercive control towards the woman. The trial continues.
