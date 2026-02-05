David Furnish hits out at Daily Mail over alleged theft of information
- Filmmaker David Furnish has described the alleged theft of information and tapping of his and Sir Elton John’s landline as an "abomination" during their High Court trial against the Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
- Furnish and Sir Elton are among several public figures suing ANL, claiming ten articles published between 2002 and 2015 used unlawfully obtained information, including private medical details.
- ANL denies the allegations, arguing that information was legitimately sourced from the claimants' "leaky" social circles, spokespeople, or public statements.
- Furnish testified remotely, stating that The Mail had a "long and difficult history" with them, publishing "homophobic" and "judgmental" stories based on stolen information.
- Specific examples discussed included an article about their son Zachary's birth certificate, which Furnish said was used to feed a "homophobic agenda," and details about Sir Elton's medical treatment that led to cancelled tour dates.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks