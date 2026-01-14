‘Total shambles’ – why the South East Water CEO is facing calls to quit
- Thousands of properties in Kent and Sussex have been without water for five days, prompting widespread anger and criticism.
- MPs are demanding the resignation of South East Water CEO David Hinton, citing the company's "totally shambolic" response and repeated service failures.
- South East Water attributes the current outages to burst pipes and power cuts caused by Storm Goretti, stating they are working to restore supplies.
- This latest disruption follows a similar incident before Christmas, where over 20,000 properties were affected, raising concerns about the company's infrastructure and management.
- Both the Prime Minister and opposition leaders have criticised South East Water, with calls for the company to be stripped of its licence and for urgent investment in its infrastructure.