Deputy prime minister heckled at terror attack vigil

Video Player Placeholder
David Lammy heckled at Manchester synagogue vigil speech
  • Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy was heckled and booed at a vigil for victims of a synagogue attack in Manchester.
  • Attendees accused Mr Lammy and the government of allowing antisemitism to grow in the UK and criticised the decision to recognise a Palestinian state.
  • The vigil followed an attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, which resulted in the deaths of two worshippers and serious injuries to three others.
  • Mr Lammy, also the Justice Secretary, attempted to deliver a message of unity and solidarity with the Jewish community amidst shouts and calls for action.
  • He concluded by urging those planning pro-Gaza marches to 'reflect with all human dignity, grace and understanding' and to 'stop and stand back'.
