Independent

Independent Bulletin

David Lammy says UK is not racist in fresh attack on Reform

David Maddox Political Editor
Lammy rows back on claim Farage ‘flirted with Hitler Youth’
  • Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy says that Britain is not a racist country, despite his personal experiences with prejudice, and believes most people seek a tolerant society.
  • Writing exclusively for The Independent to mark Black History Month, Mr Lammy criticised Reform MP Sarah Pochin's comments about Black and Asian people in adverts, labelling them as “flagrant racism”.
  • Ms Pochin has since apologised for her remarks, though Labour ministers suggested she was only sorry for “saying the quiet bit out loud”.
  • Mr Lammy recounted being spat at and terrorised by skinheads as a child in London but highlighted the solidarity shown by neighbours and friends against such hate.
  • He emphasised Britain's progressive history of solidarity, citing examples like the Bristol Bus Boycott and the support for the Windrush Generation, as central to the nation's identity.
