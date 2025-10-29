David Lammy says UK is not racist in fresh attack on Reform
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy says that Britain is not a racist country, despite his personal experiences with prejudice, and believes most people seek a tolerant society.
- Writing exclusively for The Independent to mark Black History Month, Mr Lammy criticised Reform MP Sarah Pochin's comments about Black and Asian people in adverts, labelling them as “flagrant racism”.
- Ms Pochin has since apologised for her remarks, though Labour ministers suggested she was only sorry for “saying the quiet bit out loud”.
- Mr Lammy recounted being spat at and terrorised by skinheads as a child in London but highlighted the solidarity shown by neighbours and friends against such hate.
- He emphasised Britain's progressive history of solidarity, citing examples like the Bristol Bus Boycott and the support for the Windrush Generation, as central to the nation's identity.