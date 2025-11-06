Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Mounting pressure on David Lammy following prisoner release errors

Lammy cannot say whether another asylum seeker has been accidentally released since Kebatu
  • William ‘Billy’ Smith, 35, who was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth on Monday, has handed himself back in to the prison.
  • A police manhunt is ongoing for Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, a registered sex offender also mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth on 29 October.
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy is facing criticism for his handling of the mistaken releases, stating he was not fully briefed before Prime Minister's Questions.
  • Prison organisations attribute the errors to "clerical errors" and a system under "relentless strain," exacerbated by government early release schemes and underfunding.
  • The number of prisoners mistakenly released has significantly increased, with 262 in the year to March 2025, a 434 per cent rise over the last decade.
