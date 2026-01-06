Tragic update in helicopter crash that killed groom and nieces on wedding day
- Pilots had been warned about a slackline a week before a fatal helicopter crash that killed a groom and his nieces on his wedding day, aviation records show.
- The helicopter crash in Arizona on Jan. 2 killed experienced pilot David McCarty and his three nieces, Rachel McCarty, Faith McCarty, and Katelyn Heideman.
- McCarty was taking his nieces on a ride before his wedding ceremony when their chopper collided with a slackline that was over half a mile long.
- A federal aviation notice had been issued a week prior, warning pilots about the tightrope stretched across a mountainous area, according to The Associated Press.
- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are examining the wreckage to determine the exact cause of the crash.