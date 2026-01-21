Putin set to hold Ukraine peace talks with Trump envoy tomorrow
- Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at the request of the Russian side.
- The meeting is intended for peace talks concerning Ukraine, despite earlier Kremlin statements that no dates had been set for Witkoff and Jared Kushner's visit to Moscow.
- Witkoff highlighted that the Russians initiated the meeting, describing it as a significant statement on their part.
- The announcement comes as European leaders debate their preparedness for a potential conflict with Russia at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- Nato chief Mark Rutte praised Trump for encouraging European defence investment, while Finnish President Alex Stubb called the war in Ukraine an 'utter strategic failure' for Putin.