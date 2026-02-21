FBI investigating ‘terrorism-related’ event near Hoover Dam
- A 23-year-old New York man, Dawson Maloney, rammed a car into a power substation near the Hoover Dam on Thursday, in an incident being investigated as a "terrorism-related event."
- Maloney, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had communicated with family about self-harm and wanting media attention, referring to himself as a terrorist.
- Authorities discovered explosive materials, multiple weapons including shotguns and an assault rifle-style pistol, flamethrowers, and books on various extremist ideologies in his hotel room and rental car.
- Maloney, a law student, had driven a rental car from Albany to Boulder City, and was wearing "soft-body armour" at the time of the crash.
- Despite the attack, there was no major damage to critical infrastructure or disruption to power services, though it is part of a trend of incidents targeting electric infrastructure.
