How turning the clocks back an hour can affect your health
- Most of the United States will revert to standard time on Sunday as daylight saving time ends, allowing for an extra hour of sleep.
- A new study from Stanford University suggests that switching between daylight saving and standard time is the worst option for health, with permanent standard time being slightly better.
- Health organizations, including the American Medical Association, have long urged the adoption of standard time year-round/
- The twice-yearly time change can disrupt the body's internal clock, potentially leading to health issues such as increased car crashes and heart attacks, particularly after the spring switch.
- While a bill to make daylight saving time permanent has stalled in Congress, experts advise getting morning sunlight to help reset the body's circadian rhythm during the transition.