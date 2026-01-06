Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drivers warned they face £1,000 fines for de-icing cars incorrectly in freezing weather

Intense snowstorm reduces visibility in Oldham, England
  • Highway experts warn that drivers could face fines of up to £1,000 for repeatedly defrosting their car incorrectly.
  • Leaving a car engine running unattended on a public road is an offence known as "idling", which breaches rule 123 of the UK Highway Code.
  • Initial fines for idling are £20, but these can escalate to £1,000 for repeat offenders if not paid promptly.
  • Drivers can also incur a £60 fine and three penalty points for failing to properly clear their windscreens, such as through "portholing", which creates a dangerous lack of vision.
  • Idling engines contribute significantly to air pollution, producing up to twice as many emissions as an engine in motion, impacting public health.
