65-year-old grandmother jailed for drug dealing

A family-run drug gang, led by 65-year-old Deborah Mason, has been sentenced for dealing nearly a tonne of cocaine with an estimated street value of £80 million across the UK.

Mason, dubbed "Queen Bee", and seven other members, including her children and other relatives, received a combined sentence of 106.5 years at Woolwich Crown Court.

The gang distributed cocaine nationwide, from London to Bradford, Leicester, Birmingham, Bristol, and Cardiff, between April and November 2023.

Mason, who was sentenced to 20 years, recruited family members into the network and spent her illicit profits on designer goods, even planning cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

The court heard that some gang members, including young mothers, took their children on drug collection and delivery trips, highlighting the extent of their involvement.