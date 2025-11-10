‘BBC isn’t biased and corrupt’ says outgoing news boss as she responds to Trump
- Deborah Turness, the departing CEO of BBC News, denied claims of institutional bias and corrupt journalists at the broadcaster.
- Her resignation, alongside Director-General Tim Davie, followed accusations that the Panorama documentary 'Trump: A Second Chance?' misled viewers.
- The documentary is alleged to have edited a speech given by the US president on 6 January 2021.
- The US president welcomed the departures, claiming an attempt to influence a presidential election.
- BBC chairman Samir Shah is expected to apologise and provide further details to MPs regarding the episode's editing.