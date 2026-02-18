Experts uncover how deep-sea fish can see in dark waters
- Groundbreaking research has identified a novel hybrid visual cell in the retinas of deep-sea fish larvae, challenging the long-held understanding of vertebrate vision.
- These newly discovered cells combine the physical structure of rods, optimised for dim light, with the molecular mechanisms and genes typically found in cones, which process bright light and colour.
- The hybrid cells were found in the larval stages of three distinct deep-sea fish species – a hatchetfish, a lightfish, and a lanternfish – inhabiting the Red Sea.
- While the hatchetfish retains these unique cells into adulthood, the other two species transition to conventional rod-cone vision as they mature.
- This discovery suggests that vertebrate visual systems are more flexible and evolutionarily adaptable than previously believed, with potential implications for understanding vision across various species.
