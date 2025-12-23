Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Delaware state trooper killed inside DMV after reports of active shooter

There is ‘no active threat to the public at this time,’ the governor said
There is ‘no active threat to the public at this time,’ the governor said (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A Delaware state trooper was killed in a shooting at a Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon.
  • The suspect involved in the incident was also confirmed deceased, with authorities yet to release the names of those involved.
  • Gov. Matt Meyer assured the public there is no active threat, stating law enforcement swiftly secured the scene.
  • All Delaware DMV locations have been closed in the wake of the shooting, causing major traffic delays on Route 13 near the office.
  • The FBI, state police, and prosecutors from the Delaware Department of Justice are currently on the scene investigating the circumstances.
