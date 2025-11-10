Hundreds protest at toxic air in one of world’s most polluted cities
- Hundreds of people protested against severe air pollution at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday, demanding clean air and government action.
- Police detained scores of peaceful demonstrators, stating they lacked permission to protest at the non-designated site.
- Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government for treating citizens like "criminals" for exercising their right to protest for clean air.
- Protesters and activists accused authorities of manipulating air quality data and downplaying the severity of Delhi's toxic air.
- Doctors and parents highlighted the grave health impacts of the pollution, particularly on children, with one doctor stating every third child in Delhi already has damaged lungs.