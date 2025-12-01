Delta plane skids off icy runway causing chaos at busy airport
- An Endeavor Air Flight 5087, a Delta Air Lines subsidiary, slid off an icy runway at Des Moines International Airport on Saturday, 29 November.
- The incident happened at 9:30 PM local time as the aircraft was landing and turning onto a taxiway, reportedly due to icy conditions.
- The 54 passengers on board had to deplane via stairs and were bussed to the terminal, with no injuries reported.
- The airport was temporarily closed following the incident, leading to numerous flight cancellations, diversions, and severe delays.
- Operations at Des Moines International Airport resumed by mid-morning on Sunday, 30 November, with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigating.