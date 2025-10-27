Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Delta Air Lines to launch new direct route to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Delta is launching its first nonstop flights to Porto
  • Delta Air Lines will launch a new direct flight route from Atlanta to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, commencing in October 2026.
  • The 7,000-mile service will operate three times weekly, providing four distinct onboard experiences.
  • Delta CEO Ed Bastian anticipates a slow start for the route, acknowledging American hesitancy about visiting Saudi Arabia, despite the country's increasing popularity as a travel destination.
  • The new service is intended to enhance global connectivity and foster tourism and cultural exchange, as welcomed by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism.
  • This development occurs amid strengthened US-Saudi relations, which saw increased closeness during administrations led by Donald Trump, alongside mentions of Trump-branded real estate projects in Jeddah.
