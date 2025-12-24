Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What we know about the link between cheese and dementia risk

The Conversation Original report by Eef Hogervorst
9 signs of dementia
  • A large Swedish study found a lower risk of dementia among middle-aged and older adults who consumed higher amounts of full-fat cheese and cream.
  • Eating over 50 grams of full-fat cheese daily was associated with a 13-17 per cent lower Alzheimer's risk, though not for those with genetic risk factors for the disease.
  • Consuming more than 20 grams of full-fat cream daily was linked to a 16-24 per cent lower overall dementia risk, with no similar associations found for low-fat dairy products.
  • The study noted that participants with higher full-fat cheese and cream intake often had healthier overall lifestyles, were more educated, and had fewer conditions linked to dementia.
  • Despite these findings, the evidence does not support consuming large amounts of full-fat dairy as a protective food; balanced diets, moderation, and overall lifestyle are considered more important.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in