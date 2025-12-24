What we know about the link between cheese and dementia risk
- A large Swedish study found a lower risk of dementia among middle-aged and older adults who consumed higher amounts of full-fat cheese and cream.
- Eating over 50 grams of full-fat cheese daily was associated with a 13-17 per cent lower Alzheimer's risk, though not for those with genetic risk factors for the disease.
- Consuming more than 20 grams of full-fat cream daily was linked to a 16-24 per cent lower overall dementia risk, with no similar associations found for low-fat dairy products.
- The study noted that participants with higher full-fat cheese and cream intake often had healthier overall lifestyles, were more educated, and had fewer conditions linked to dementia.
- Despite these findings, the evidence does not support consuming large amounts of full-fat dairy as a protective food; balanced diets, moderation, and overall lifestyle are considered more important.