The high-fat foods that could lower your risk of dementia
- A study published in Neurology suggests that consuming high-fat cheese and cream may be associated with a lower risk of dementia.
- Researchers found that people eating 50 grams or more of high-fat cheese daily had a 13 per cent lower risk of dementia compared to those consuming less.
- Similarly, individuals who ate 20 grams or more of high-fat cream daily showed a 16 per cent lower risk of developing the condition.
- The study, conducted by Lund University in Sweden, involved over 27,000 participants and found no such association with low-fat dairy products, milk, or butter.
- Experts, including Dr Richard Oakley from Alzheimer’s Society, caution that the research only indicates an association and does not prove causation, emphasising that a healthy lifestyle is more crucial for reducing dementia risk.