Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The 7 Democrats who voted to fund Homeland Security amid ICE crackdowns

Federal agent shoots Venezuelan immigrant during Minneapolis arrest attempt
  • The US House of Representatives passed a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, with only seven Democrats joining most Republicans in favor.
  • Reps. Don Davis of North Carolina, Tom Suozzi of New York, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Laura Gillen of New York, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Jared Golden of Maine voted to fund the Department of Homeland Security.
  • The vote took place amid significant criticism from many Democrats regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics, particularly after the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.
  • The appropriations bill included $20 million for ICE body cameras, though many Democrats continued to express concerns about civil liberties and the unlawful detention of US citizens.
  • Some Democrats who supported the bill cited funding for other agencies like FEMA, while others, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, praised the majority of the caucus for opposing the legislation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in