Pentagon Press Association criticizes new restrictions on reporters covering Department of Defense
- The Pentagon Press Association criticized new restrictions on reporters covering the Department of Defense, stating they convey an “unprecedented message of intimidation”.
- Despite negotiations leading to a relaxation of some proposed rules, the association believes the policies are still designed to stifle a free press.
- Concerns were raised that journalists could lose credentials for seeking unapproved information, which the association views as exercising First Amendment rights.
- The association also condemned plans to relocate news outlets from their dedicated workspaces, arguing this would further isolate reporters.
- Defense chief Pete Hegseth dismissed the criticism, asserting that the press corps must follow the rules despite their objections.