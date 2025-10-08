Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pentagon Press Association criticizes new restrictions on reporters covering Department of Defense

Pete Hegseth meets with top US generals
  • The Pentagon Press Association criticized new restrictions on reporters covering the Department of Defense, stating they convey an “unprecedented message of intimidation”.
  • Despite negotiations leading to a relaxation of some proposed rules, the association believes the policies are still designed to stifle a free press.
  • Concerns were raised that journalists could lose credentials for seeking unapproved information, which the association views as exercising First Amendment rights.
  • The association also condemned plans to relocate news outlets from their dedicated workspaces, arguing this would further isolate reporters.
  • Defense chief Pete Hegseth dismissed the criticism, asserting that the press corps must follow the rules despite their objections.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in