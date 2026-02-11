Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Doctors urged to ‘prescribe exercise’ to treat depression and anxiety

Exercise is better than anti-depressants for treating depression
  • A new study suggests exercise, including running, swimming, and dancing, is an effective "evidence-based first line intervention" for symptoms of depression and anxiety.
  • Researchers, whose findings were published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, analysed 63 studies and concluded that aerobic exercises had the most substantial impact.
  • Group workouts were found to offer greater benefits for depression, particularly for young adults aged 18 to 30 and postnatal women.
  • Shorter, lower-intensity exercise was identified as more effective for reducing anxiety, though all forms of exercise were deemed beneficial.
  • Mental health professionals are encouraged to prescribe exercise with confidence, and public health guidelines should promote it as a primary intervention, especially for emerging adults and perinatal populations.
