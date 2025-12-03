Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Derek Chauvin asks for new trial stating he was ‘deprived’ of due process

Derek Chauvin jailed for 22.5 years for George Floyd murder
  • Derek Chauvin, convicted of George Floyd's murder, is seeking a new trial, alleging false testimony led to his conviction.
  • Chauvin's attorney, Gregory Joseph, filed a 71-page document claiming his client was deprived of due process under the 14th Amendment.
  • The request argues that Minneapolis police officials gave 'false and misleading testimony' and that jurors received incorrect legal instructions.
  • It also alleges state medical witnesses misrepresented Floyd's cause of death, contradicting the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report.
  • The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is expected to file a response by 4 January and will address the allegations in court.
