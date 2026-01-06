Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

DHS accuses hotel chain of cancelling immigration agents’ reservations

DHS investigating widespread fraud at MN daycares
  • The Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed its immigration agents were denied hotel rooms in Minneapolis by Hilton Hotels.
  • DHS alleged that reservations were "maliciously cancelled" once officers' identities as government immigration agents were revealed.
  • Screenshots shared by DHS showed messages referencing "immigration work" and stating "We are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property," purportedly from a Hampton Inn in Lakeville.
  • Hilton stated to CNBC that the hotel is independently owned and operated, its actions do not reflect Hilton values and the company is investigating the matter.
  • The allegations come as the Trump administration is surging DHS resources to the Minneapolis era, kicking off a reported crackdown that could involve up to 2,000 agents.
