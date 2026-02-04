ICE lawyer removed from Minnesota cases after saying ‘this job sucks’
- A Homeland Security lawyer, Julie Le, was removed from a detail supporting the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota after telling a federal judge that “the system sucks, this job sucks, I am trying with every breath I have to get you what I need,” during a hearing.
- The hearing addressed Immigration and Customs Enforcement's failure to comply with court orders for the swift release of wrongly detained immigrants.
- Le expressed being “overwhelmed” by the volume of legal challenges resulting from mass arrests under the administration's deportation efforts.
- This incident highlights increasing frustrations among government attorneys regarding the administration's legal strategies and pressure to pursue certain cases.
- The Justice Department, however, denied non-compliance, instead blaming judges for overwhelming their own courts and asserting the administration is enforcing immigration law.
