Top spokesperson at Homeland Security to leave position next week
- Tricia McLaughlin, a prominent spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to leave the administration next week.
- Her departure follows growing outrage over a violent surge of immigration officers in Minnesota, where federal agents fatally shot two people.
- McLaughlin was a key figure in defending the administration's mass deportation efforts, drawing criticism from opponents.
- She had initially planned to leave in December but delayed her exit to support the administration after the Minnesota killings.
- Her exit comes as the administration faces declining public support for its sweeping efforts to arrest and deport thousands of people.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks