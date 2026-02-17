Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top spokesperson at Homeland Security to leave position next week

Kristi Noem battles sirens during press conference on border security
  • Tricia McLaughlin, a prominent spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to leave the administration next week.
  • Her departure follows growing outrage over a violent surge of immigration officers in Minnesota, where federal agents fatally shot two people.
  • McLaughlin was a key figure in defending the administration's mass deportation efforts, drawing criticism from opponents.
  • She had initially planned to leave in December but delayed her exit to support the administration after the Minnesota killings.
  • Her exit comes as the administration faces declining public support for its sweeping efforts to arrest and deport thousands of people.
