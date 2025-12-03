Urgent warning issued over popular medical device after 7 deaths
- Patients are advised to stop using certain FreeStyle Libre 3 and FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus glucose monitors due to potential malfunctions.
- The faulty sensors, manufactured by Abbott Diabetes Care, may provide incorrect low glucose readings, which could lead to serious health risks.
- The issue has been linked to over 700 serious injuries and seven deaths globally, none of which occurred in the US.
- Approximately 3 million devices are affected, and incorrect readings could result in inappropriate treatment decisions for people with diabetes.
- Abbott has resolved the manufacturing issue and is offering free replacements; customers can check if their sensor is impacted at www.FreeStyleCheck.com.