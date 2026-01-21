Diabetes screening could mark ‘step change’ in children’s diagnosis
- NHS pre-diabetes clinics for children are to be established following a significant study that validated the use of finger-prick blood tests for early detection of Type 1 diabetes.
- The “landmark” Early Surveillance for Autoimmune Diabetes (Elsa) study confirmed the viability of screening for Type 1 diabetes before symptoms manifest, identifying over 200 children at risk.
- This early identification aims to prevent emergency diagnoses, which currently affect about a quarter of children with Type 1 diabetes, and allow access to crucial treatments.
- The new clinics will provide support and education to families where children are found to be at risk or have early Type 1 diabetes, facilitating a gentler introduction to insulin treatment if needed.
- Experts suggest this development could lead to a “step change” in diagnosis and management, potentially delaying the need for insulin therapy for several years, possibly with treatments like teplizumab.