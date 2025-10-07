Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Indiana couple unearths rare white diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

New York woman finds 2.3 carat diamond
  • A couple, Dewy White and his wife, discovered a rare 2.71-carat white diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.
  • The discovery was made after several days of searching, specifically in the Canary Hill area, using hand digging and sifting techniques.
  • White immediately recognized the shiny stone, which he described as looking like a 'metal piece of glass,' and thanked Jesus upon finding it.
  • The diamond, named the 'Hope Diamond' by White, is approximately the size of a pea and is the fourth-largest found at the park this year.
  • While the value of such a diamond can vary significantly, a 2.71-carat round diamond can fetch between $9,216 and $116,239.
