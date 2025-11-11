Russian singer back in prison after anti-Kremlin songs
- Teenage Russian street musician Diana Loginova, 18, has received an additional 13-day jail sentence for a public order offence in St Petersburg.
- Loginova, who performs as Naoko with her band Stoptime, was arrested last month after performing cover versions of songs by Kremlin critics.
- Her boyfriend and band guitarist, Alexander Orlov, was also handed a further 13 days in jail by the same court.
- Loginova previously faced jail time and a 30,000 rouble fine for performing tracks like "Swan Lake Cooperative" by Noize MC and "You Are a Soldier" by Monetochka, deemed to discredit the army.
- Russian authorities have intensified their crackdown on critical voices since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, citing the need for national unity.