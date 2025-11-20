Who’s expected to attend former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral
- Former President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend the memorial service for Dick Cheney at Washington National Cathedral.
- Former President George W. Bush will deliver remarks at the service, which will also feature tributes from Rep. Liz Cheney, Cheney’s longtime cardiologist Jonathan Reiner, former NBC News correspondent Pete Williams, and Cheney's grandchildren.
- Over 1,000 guests are expected, including Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle.
- President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited to the memorial service, despite the usual custom for sitting presidents to attend.
- The White House lowered flags to half-staff for Cheney in accordance with statutory law, rather than a presidential directive.