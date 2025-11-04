Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

George W Bush mourns Dick Cheney in emotional statement

Dick Cheney, George W. Bush’s vice president, dead at 84
  • George W Bush has issued a statement mourning the death of his former vice president Dick Cheney, describing him as a "decent, honorable man" and a "patriot."
  • Bush highlighted Cheney's extensive public service career, which included roles as a White House aide, chief of staff, congressman, secretary of defense, and his vice president.
  • Bush recalled choosing Cheney as his running mate in 2000, valuing his deep experience, mature judgment, character, and loyalty.
  • He praised Cheney's calm and steady presence during his vice presidency, noting his honest counsel and dedication to American freedom and security.
  • Bush concluded by extending his deepest sympathies to Cheney's wife, Lynne, and their daughters, Liz and Mary, and granddaughters.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in