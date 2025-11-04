George W Bush mourns Dick Cheney in emotional statement
- George W Bush has issued a statement mourning the death of his former vice president Dick Cheney, describing him as a "decent, honorable man" and a "patriot."
- Bush highlighted Cheney's extensive public service career, which included roles as a White House aide, chief of staff, congressman, secretary of defense, and his vice president.
- Bush recalled choosing Cheney as his running mate in 2000, valuing his deep experience, mature judgment, character, and loyalty.
- He praised Cheney's calm and steady presence during his vice presidency, noting his honest counsel and dedication to American freedom and security.
- Bush concluded by extending his deepest sympathies to Cheney's wife, Lynne, and their daughters, Liz and Mary, and granddaughters.