Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to low-security prison in New Jersey
- Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred to Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey to serve the remainder of his four-year prison sentence.
- His lawyers had requested the transfer to a low-security male prison so he could participate in the facility's drug treatment program.
- Combs has served approximately 14 months of his 50-month sentence and is scheduled for release on 8 May 2028, with potential reductions for program participation.
- He was convicted in July of flying girlfriends and male sex workers for drug-fuelled sexual encounters, but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
- Combs' lawyers have asked a federal appeals court to quickly consider the legality of his conviction and sentence, and he reportedly asked Donald Trump for a pardon.