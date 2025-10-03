Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Diddy learns fate as judge hands out prison sentence

Diddy
Diddy (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
  • Federal Judge Arun Subramanian stated that Combs abused women and was not assured he would not re-offend, rejecting both the prosecution's request for over 11 years and the defense's plea for 14 months.
  • Combs pleaded for mercy, apologising to his mother and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and claimed he had changed, becoming sober and mentoring fellow inmates.
  • His six adult children delivered emotional pleas for a lenient sentence, asking the judge to allow their family to heal together.
  • Cassie Ventura, an ex-girlfriend who suffered physical abuse, asked the court to consider "justice and accountability" in the sentencing, expressing fear of his potential retribution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in