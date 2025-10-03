Diddy learns fate as judge hands out prison sentence
- Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
- Federal Judge Arun Subramanian stated that Combs abused women and was not assured he would not re-offend, rejecting both the prosecution's request for over 11 years and the defense's plea for 14 months.
- Combs pleaded for mercy, apologising to his mother and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and claimed he had changed, becoming sober and mentoring fellow inmates.
- His six adult children delivered emotional pleas for a lenient sentence, asking the judge to allow their family to heal together.
- Cassie Ventura, an ex-girlfriend who suffered physical abuse, asked the court to consider "justice and accountability" in the sentencing, expressing fear of his potential retribution.