Diff’rent Strokes actress dies at 57 after hospitalized for bleeding

(Facebook)
  • Melanie Watson, the child actor known for her role in the sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, has died at the age of 57 in Colorado Springs.
  • Watson suffered from osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, since birth and used a wheelchair; she was recently hospitalized for bleeding before her condition rapidly deteriorated.
  • She portrayed Kathy Gordon, a character specifically created for her as an optimistic girl in a wheelchair, appearing in four episodes of the classic series between 1981 and 1984.
  • After retiring from acting, Watson became a disability advocate, founding organizations such as Train Rite and Couiffie’s Ranch, which focused on training service animals and promoting independent living for disabled people.
  • Tributes have been shared online following her death, including from former co-star Todd Bridges, with many fans remembering her as an inspiration.
