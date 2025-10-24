Full cost of Starmer’s new digital ID scheme not known
- Sir Keir Starmer reiterated that digital IDs will only be mandatory for proving the right to work in the UK.
- He confirmed that a digital ID will never be required to access essential services such as hospitals.
- The full cost of the new digital ID scheme, which was announced last month, is currently unknown as it remains under consultation.
- The scheme, intended to cut illegal migration and prevent fraud, is set to be introduced by 2029 and will be free for those with the right to live or work in the UK.
- The prime minister compared the digital ID technology to existing phone apps and stated it would not be used for surveillance.