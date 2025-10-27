Fears digital ID scheme could increase phone thefts
- Cyber experts have warned that the UK government's planned digital IDs, set to be rolled out in 2029, could become a prime target for phone thieves, enabling identity fraud and unauthorised access to personal information.
- The mandatory digital IDs, dubbed “Brit cards” by some, will be app-based and contain sensitive data such as age, residency status, nationality, and a photo, intended for employment checks and public service access.
- Security experts, including James O’Sullivan from Nuke From Orbit, said criminals already steal phones for data, and the introduction of digital IDs will significantly increase the financial incentive for such thefts.
- While the government asserts that digital IDs can be revoked and are safer than physical documents due to facial recognition technology, experts caution that thieves will still have a critical window to exploit stolen data.
- The plans have sparked controversy over potential infringements on civil rights and their effectiveness in tackling illegal immigration, with a public consultation on the details expected later this year.