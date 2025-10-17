Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nearly two million to access new digital Veteran Card

Related: Starmer pushes benefits of Digital ID cards: 'I want to get on with it'
  • A new government scheme has been launched, providing nearly two million veterans with access to a digital Veteran Card.
  • The digital card, accessible via smartphones, offers easier and quicker access to a range of benefits, including housing, mental health support, and discounts at museums and retailers.
  • Previously only available as a physical card, the digital version displays personal details such as name, photo, and service information, with integrated security features.
  • A minister suggested the initiative could serve as a “case study” for digital IDs, potentially addressing public concerns about mandatory identification schemes.
  • To obtain the digital card, veterans must first possess a physical card and then apply through the gov.uk website, which requires creating a One Login app account.
