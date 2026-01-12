Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s message to Meta as his former advisor is named president

Powell McCormick also served under Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during the George W. Bush administration
Powell McCormick also served under Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during the George W. Bush administration (Getty Images)
  • Former Trump advisor Dina Powell McCormick has been named Meta’s new president and vice chairman.
  • Powell McCormick, former deputy national security advisor to President Donald Trump, will help guide Meta’s strategy and execution as a member of its management team, Meta said.
  • “Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
  • “Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!”
  • Powell McCormick is the second recent Trump administration hire after Trump’s former deputy U.S. trade representative, Curtis Joseph Mahoney, was named Meta’s chief legal officer last week.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in