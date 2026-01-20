Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australian police wait on post-mortem after suspected deadly dingo attack on tourist

Australia Dingoes
Australia Dingoes (AP1998)
  • Australian authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Canadian woman whose body was discovered on a beach on K’gari, formerly Fraser Island, on Monday.
  • Police confirmed her body showed markings consistent with interference by dingoes, but they have not yet determined if the native dogs caused her death or if she drowned beforehand.
  • The woman's body was found by two men driving an SUV, who reported seeing approximately 10 dingoes near the scene, which police described as 'traumatic and horrific'.
  • A post-mortem examination was scheduled to be completed on Wednesday to ascertain the precise cause of death.
  • K’gari is home to around 200 protected dingoes, which have reportedly become more aggressive and less fearful of humans since the return of tourists post-pandemic.
