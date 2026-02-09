Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Museum unveils first 3D replica of ancient ‘dinosaur killer’ crocodile

  • Scientists have reconstructed the most complete skeletal model to date of Deinosuchus schwimmeri, a monstrous 10-metre-long prehistoric crocodile.
  • Known as a 'dinosaur killer', this relative of modern alligators terrorised prehistoric waters in what is now the eastern US about 76 million years ago.
  • The life-sized replica, commissioned by the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, is the only one of its kind currently on display.
  • Researchers used high-resolution 3D scans of fossil material to create the model, representing the most current scientific understanding of Deinosuchus anatomy.
  • The model offers a clearer picture of one of North America's largest ancient predators, aiding in the understanding of prehistoric ecosystems and survival strategies.
In full

