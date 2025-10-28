Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Stunningly preserved’ dinosaur fossils reveal most complete large dinosaur to date

TODAY China-Dinosaur Footprints
  • Remains of two Edmontosaurus Annectens dinosaur “mummies”, discovered in Wyoming over a century ago, have been found to have remarkably preserved skin, spikes and hooves.
  • Paleontologists at the University of Chicago re-examined the fossils, originally unearthed in 1908, revealing that a thin layer of clay had preserved the mummified body parts.
  • The preservation of soft tissue, which is rarely found in fossils, offers the most complete view of a large dinosaur to date, including a fleshy crest, spike rows and hooves.
  • Researchers determined that a thin clay template formed on the surface of the buried carcasses during decay, allowing for this exceptional preservation.
  • The specimens include a 20-foot-long late juvenile, the first subadult dinosaur mummy on record, and a 40-foot-long adult, the first hadrosaurid to preserve an entire spike row and wedge-shaped pedal hooves.
