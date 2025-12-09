Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What the world’s largest collection of dinosaur footprints tell us

Park ranger José Vallejos stands next to petrified dinosaurs footprints in Carreras Pampa in Toro Toro National Park
Park ranger José Vallejos stands next to petrified dinosaurs footprints in Carreras Pampa in Toro Toro National Park (AP)
  • A team of paleontologists has documented an astonishing 16,600 individual theropod dinosaur footprints in Toro Toro National Park, Bolivia.
  • Published in PLOS One, this discovery represents the world's largest collection of tracks from two-legged dinosaurs, including swim traces, dating back over 60 million years.
  • The footprints offer a unique insight into the lives and behaviours of dinosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous period, revealing details like movement patterns.
  • The dinosaurs that ruled the earth and roamed this region also made awkward attempts to swim here, according to the study.
  • The reason for the dinosaurs' congregation at this site remains a mystery, though research into this extensive tracksite is set to continue.
