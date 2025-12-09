What the world’s largest collection of dinosaur footprints tell us
- A team of paleontologists has documented an astonishing 16,600 individual theropod dinosaur footprints in Toro Toro National Park, Bolivia.
- Published in PLOS One, this discovery represents the world's largest collection of tracks from two-legged dinosaurs, including swim traces, dating back over 60 million years.
- The footprints offer a unique insight into the lives and behaviours of dinosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous period, revealing details like movement patterns.
- The dinosaurs that ruled the earth and roamed this region also made awkward attempts to swim here, according to the study.
- The reason for the dinosaurs' congregation at this site remains a mystery, though research into this extensive tracksite is set to continue.