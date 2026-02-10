Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Discord announces major change beginning in March

The popular chatroom app will treat all users as teens until proven otherwise
The popular chatroom app will treat all users as teens until proven otherwise (Getty Images)
  • Discord will introduce a new age verification system from early March, automatically treating almost all users as teenagers unless they prove they’re 18 or older.
  • Users wishing to access adult content will need to verify their age by submitting a form of ID or a selfie, which AI will use to estimate their age.
  • The policy change aligns with a global increase in age verification laws and similar initiatives by other platforms, aiming to enhance online safety for young people.
  • Unverified users will be barred from adult servers and chat channels, unable to view graphic or sensitive content, and will have messages from strangers automatically segregated.
  • Discord has addressed concerns about data breaches by stating that selfie data will not leave the user's device and identity documents will be deleted swiftly after age confirmation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in